In 10 days, more than 50K youths join 'Banglar Jubo Shakti' initiative

Kolkata: More than 50,000 youths have joined 'Banglar Jubo Shakti' an initiative to work for the people in distress which was launched by Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee, 10 days ago.



Overwhelmed by the response of the youths, Abhishek tweeted on Saturday: "In just 10 days, over 50,000 youth from across #Bengal have become a part of #BanglarJuboShakti. I'm grateful for this overwhelming response & your resolve to stand by the people during this crisis. To know more, visit http://banglarjuboshakti.in."

Till Saturday 55,059 have registered themselves across the state which include 339 blocks and 357 towns.

Those who registered themselves will be called 'Yuva Yoddhas' in their localities. For effective implementation of this initiative, three committees in the state, district and field levels have been set up comprising 2,800 TYMC members.

Attempts will be made to rope in 1 lakh youths under the initiative within a month. Any young individual aged between 18-35 years can register on the official website http:// www. Banglarjuboshakti.in/ which is operational from Thursday. After the registration, each one will be connected to a WhatsApp group of their respective Assembly constituencies so that they can stay closely connected to other similar workers who are active in the area.

After a month, a mega virtual interactive session will be addressed by Banerjee to interact with the 'Yuva Yoddhas'. They will be then informed about the activities which they need to undertake to help people in their immediate neighbourhood.

The Yuba Joddhas will build intimate contacts with the people and listen to their grievances. It will be there primary duty to make people aware of the steps taken by the state government to help the masses through various schemes.

During the COVID- 19 pandemic and the large-scale devastation caused by Amphan, the TMYC played a major role in proving relief to the thousands of hapless people, particularly those living in distant areas.