Improve service: Civic body holds training programme for health officials

kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) along with ECHO (Extended Community Health Outcomes) is providing digital training to its health department officials and field workers to provide better service to the people.



The KMC had signed an MoU with ECHO, a pan India organisation in March 2021. ECHO gives logistic support to the KMC free-of-cost.

A virtual meeting of health department officials in different North-Eastern states was held on Wednesday. Dr Tapan Mukherjee of KMC and Dr Subrata Roy Chowdhury, Chief Municipal Health Officer attended the meeting where two key issues were discussed, namely upgradation of the health system and capacity building.

The health officials exchanged their views and suggestions were given as to how better facilities could be provided to the people. The training in the digital platform was found to be effective, said a senior KMC official. The trainers give the training from the "hub" while the trainees occupy the "spokes". It not only saves time but also helps in providing better training to the field workers, the official added.

The vector control department imparted two training to the medical officers and field workers to combat dengue.

On March 13, the field workers were taught in what proportion the anti larvae power will be mixed with water to make the solution more effective.

On July 20, the second session was held where the member mayor-in-council (health) and deputy mayor Atin Ghosh was present. At the meetings, the field workers were taught how the larvae of malaria and dengue can be identified.

Another meeting will be held shortly where the field workers will be taught how to create awareness among the residents whom they will meet every day during their house-to-house visits.