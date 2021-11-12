Imported liquor to get cheaper in state than Delhi from November 16

KOLKATA: Now, tipplers in Bengal will have enough reasons to cheer each time they raise a toast. The price of high-end imported liquor or "bottled-in-origin (BIO)" ones in the state will get cheaper than the cost for the same in Delhi from November 16.



At the same time, the proposed reduction in the prices of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) will also come into effect from Tuesday. The price of BIOs will reduce at least by 30 to 35 per cent compared to that of its existing rates in the state. As a result, one's favourite brand of imported liquor or bottled-in-origin will become available in Kolkata at a price much lesser than that of Delhi.

With the implementation of the new duty structure, the price of IMFL will also get reduced by at least 20 to 25 per cent for all sizes of bottles.

Liquor will be available at shops at the new reduced price from November 16. Retailers procuring liquor from warehouses of the state's sole liquor distributor West Bengal State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) will also get the same at the new price from Tuesday onwards and the existing stocks will be sold out putting stickers of new price. The reduction in prices is taking place after the state government's policy to reduce excise duty on liquor comes into effect. Usually, the excise duty gets collected on the basis of 17 to 18 different slabs. On average, 20 to 30 per cent reduction in excise duty is taking place for each slab, according to sources in the state Excise Directorate.

The proposal to implement the new duty structure was sent to the state Secretariat for approval. Though it was about to get implemented ahead of the Durga Puja, it got delayed for "certain technical reasons".

The prices of IMFL had increased twice in 2020 and it led to an increase in the prices of the liquor by at least 40 to 50 per cent compared to that of in March 2020. It had not affected the revenue as there was a collection of Rs 12,371 crore in 2020-21 fiscal while the same in between April and July, 2021 was Rs 3,759 crore. But the sales volume had dropped considerably.

The growing tendency of bringing liquor from states, including the North-East, where it was available at a much cheaper rate, was noticed. People even preferred to buy imported liquor in Delhi and other places where it is available at a much cheaper rate. "Now, a growth in sales is expected with the rates of both BIOs and IMFLs getting cheaper than most places," said a state government officer.

The state government earlier used to charge a "pass fee" over the BIOs apart from that of the custom duty that goes to the Centre's exchequer. Earlier, the state government had done away with the system of imposing "pass fee" and only excise duty used to be imposed on the Ex-Distillery Price (EDP) of the same as per a slab that has been prepared by the directorate. Now again, around 20 to 25 per cent reduction in excise duty is going to take place from November 16..