Implementation of Lakshmir Bhandar scheme: State makes initial allotment of Rs 2.48cr

Kolkata: The state government has initially allotted Rs 2.48 crore on Monday for implementation of Lakshmir Bhandar.



The amount has been allotted for implementation of the project in 22 districts. This is the first time when a fund has been allotted for the scheme.

An allotment order has been issued stating that "this allotment is issued to provide contingency func in connection with implementation of Lakshmir Bhandar. The fund allotted cannot be transferred to any other account under any circumstances".

The allotment order shows that the highest amount that is Rs 29.81 lakh has been sanctioned for South 24-Parganas district followed by North 24-Parganas for which Rs 25.96 lakh has been allotted.

Again, Rs 19.87 lakh has been allotted for East Midnapore district.

This comes when around 1.97 crore women have applied to get the benefit of the scheme under which a beneficiary from general category and SC/ST category would receive Rs 500 and Rs 1000 per month.

The fund has also been allotted for north Bengal districts including Alipurduar, Kalimpong, North and South Dinajpur.

It needs a mention that it was Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's announcement before the Assembly polls to initiate the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme and it received an overwhelming response with maximum footfall at Duare Sarkar camps of applicants of Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.