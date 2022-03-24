'Impleadment of state and national rights bodies allowed'

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed the impleadment of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the State Human Rights Commission in order to constitute a two-member Committee to address the grievances of alleged victims of post poll violence. The next hearing is on April 4.



"Let NHRC be here..after that we will constitute it," the Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava remarked addressing the prayer of the petitioner.

The Chief Justice indicated that the Court would constitute the said Committee after the appearance of representatives of the NHRC and the State Human Rights Commission on the next date of hearing.

Earlier, the court had had handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) the investigation of cases related to murder, rape and crime against women whereas a Special Investigation Team had been constituted to investigate other criminal cases related to violence that had allegedly taken place post the the Assembly elections.