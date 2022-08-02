Imperiousness won't be tolerated, Abhishek tells party leaders & workers

kolkata: With an eye on the Panchayat polls slated to be held in 2023, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee instructed party leaders to intensify people outreach drives and also warned that under no circumstances imperious attitude of any party leader or worker would be tolerated.



Banerjee met the leaders of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Darjeeling at his Camac Street office on Monday afternoon.

Trinamool Congress is leaving no stone unturned to do better in the forthcoming Panchayat election scheduled to be held in 2023. It was decided that 78 preparatory meetings would be held in 78 tea gardens.

The preparatory meetings would start on Wednesday. A meeting will be held on September 10 where Banerjee is likely to be present. The leaders have been asked to visit the tea garden workers' colonies. Banerjee is likely to hold some meetings in North Bengal where he will meet party leaders of all the North Bengal districts.

In the 2018 Panchayat election, the opposition had alleged high-handedness by some Trinamool leaders. Banerjee has made it clear that the leaders should behave politely and no high-handedness will be tolerated. The leaders have been instructed not to go to the police station or any administrative office to show their influence.

Banerjee told the leaders to prepare report cards and visit every booth to develop contacts with the people. "Ensure that those who attend our meeting cast their vote in favour of Trinamool Congress," he said.

It may be recalled that during his visit to Jalpaiguri in July Banerjee had said the people wanted Trinamool but some leaders had failed to reach out to the masses. Trinamool Congress could not do well in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in North Bengal. Even in the 2021 Assembly elections, the party did not do well in some districts like Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar.