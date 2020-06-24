Immensely proud to have accomplished the on-boarding of more than 1 lakh youths: Abhishek

Kolkata: More than one lakh youths have joined 'Banglar Jubo Shakti' an initiative to work for the people in distress which was launched by



Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee 13 days ago.

A visibly overwhelmed Banerjee tweeted: "I am immensely proud that we've accomplished the on-boarding of 1 lakh+ youth from Bengal in just 13 days, against our target of 30 days. I'm thoroughly indebted to everyone who has come forward to truly display the power of #BanglarJubo

Shakti."

On Tuesday 1,02,12 youths have registered themselves across the state which include 339 blocks and 445 towns.

Trinamool Youth Congress' target was to reach 1 lakh youths within 30 days after the initiative was launched on June 10. Banerjee was to address the youths who had registered themselves once the target was reached. He will address a mega virtual interactive sessions with the youths and inform them about their work.

Those who registered themselves will be called 'Yuva Yoddhas' in their localities. For effective implementation of this initiative, three committees in the state, district and field levels have been set up comprising 2,800 TYMC members.

Any young individual aged between 18-35 years can register themselves. After the registration, each one will be connected to a WhatsApp group of their respective Assembly constituencies so that they can stay closely connected to other similar workers who are active in the area.

The Yuba Joddhas will build intimate contacts with the people and listen to their grievances. It will be there primary duty to make people aware of the steps taken by the state government to help the masses through various schemes.

They will constantly keep in touch with the local people.

The date and time when Banerjee will take part in the interactive session will be announced later. It may be mentioned that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has said over and again to rope in young energetic youths who are willing to work for the people in distress.