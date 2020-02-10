IMI Kolkata receives 180 offers from over 39 recruiters

Kolkata: International Management Institute Kolkata (IMI Kolkata), has received 180 offers from over 39 recruiters in its summer placement for PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management) 2019-21 that concluded recently. The highest stipend offered is Rs 2 lakh.



More than 39 recruiters, including JSW, Amazon, Max Life Insurance, Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. (ABD), Reserve Bank of India and SAGE Publications participated in the placement process this year.

The institute has witnessed participation from 23 first-time recruiters such as Amazon, Dabur, Spencer's, Exide Life Insurance, Outlook Group, Dr Vaidya's, Nephroplus, Jaro Education, Arohan Financial Services and Think Through Consulting who offered coveted profiles across multiple domains.

The placement season also saw consulting as a niche role being offered to the students. There has been a 16 percent increase in batch size from the previous year, the institute has managed to place its batch of 180 students, with gender diversity of 48 percent.

The average stipend for the top 10 percentile students was Rs 47,778 and top 25 percentile students was Rs 30,511. The top segment roles offered were market research, business development, sales & marketing and BFSI.

Professor Arindam Banik, director, IMI Kolkata, said: "We greatly value our industry partnerships and constantly strive to make the association mutually beneficial. We inspire our students to gain experience in various business activities like working on live projects or on a project abroad. The amalgamation of theory with practice has always been a central element of our teaching and is anchored in an integrative manner in our academic & corporate partnership."