IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for North Bengal

Darjeeling: The rainfall warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department has been further extended till July 16 in the districts of North Bengal that could lead to landslide in the hilly regions and inundation of low lying



areas.

The IMD release on July 6, stated that there will be enhanced rainfall activity over districts of North Bengal till July 15, 2020. "Due to expected shifting of monsoon trough to the foothills of the Himalayas and strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal during 9-12 July, 2020 heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over the districts of North Bengal during this period," read the release.

The release further states that this could result in landslide in hilly region, inundation of low lying area, blockage of road and rise in river level is very likely.

"Since 8th July onwards, eastern ends of monsoon trough is running close to the foothills of Himalayas, as a result rainfall activities have increased considerably. During next 48 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected. After 48-hours, eastern end of this trough will shift southwards from its present position, consequently intensity of rainfall will decrease," stated Dr Gopi Nath Raha of IMD, Gangtok.

The IMD had issued a 'Yellow' warning for all the North Bengal districts from July 12 to July 16 except for the districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar that have 'Red' warnings for July 12 and 13. From 13th to 16th these districts have 'Yellow' warning.

Owing to heavy rains the water levels of many rivers of North Bengal including Teesta and Mahananda are rising steadily. Red alert on the level of Teesta has been issued. Many areas have been inundated in the Maynaguri block of Jalpaiguri and in Siliguri town.

A concrete bridge on the Sanyasi River has been damaged, cutting off many villages.

In the Hills the administration is keeping a close tab on the situation. "Blocks and GPs have been alerted. There are 127 identified safe places including school buildings and community halls where people can be shifted to, if required," stated R Vhimala, DM, Kalimpong.

In the last 24 hours Samsing in Jalpaiguri received 192.6mm of rainfall. Rongo in Kalimpong received 165.1mm of rainfall.