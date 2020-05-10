Imams urge CM to extend lockdown until May 30 citing violation of social distancing on Eid

Kolkata: Hailing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's enduring fight against the Corona pandemic, the Bengal Imams Association on Saturday urged the state government to extend the lockdown till May 30 to avoid any violation of social-distancing during the Eid celebrations.



The association, in its letter to the Chief Minister, stated that Eid will be celebrated in the third week of May and COVID-19 guidelines on social-distancing may be violated in the process.

"Keeping the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr in mind — which falls on May 24 or May 25 depending on the sighting of the moon — the state government might withdraw the ongoing lockdown. If assembling of people takes place during Eid then social-distancing norms will not be followed, which might instead lead to the spread of COVID-19. That is why we have written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to extend the lockdown period," said Md Yahiya, chairman of the Bengal Imams Association.

Appreciating the Chief Minister's all-out efforts to fight the pandemic, the cleric pointed out that the entire Muslim community is with her at this time of crisis.

"Our Chief Minister is doing tremendous work to curb the spread of Coronavirus. We are ready to contribute whatever we can to help the state government fight this pandemic. Our concern is people's safety during this time of crisis. We will skip our Eid celebrations this year," said Yahiya.