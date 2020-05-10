Imams urge CM to extend lockdown until May 30 citing violation of social distancing on Eid
Kolkata: Hailing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's enduring fight against the Corona pandemic, the Bengal Imams Association on Saturday urged the state government to extend the lockdown till May 30 to avoid any violation of social-distancing during the Eid celebrations.
The association, in its letter to the Chief Minister, stated that Eid will be celebrated in the third week of May and COVID-19 guidelines on social-distancing may be violated in the process.
"Keeping the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr in mind — which falls on May 24 or May 25 depending on the sighting of the moon — the state government might withdraw the ongoing lockdown. If assembling of people takes place during Eid then social-distancing norms will not be followed, which might instead lead to the spread of COVID-19. That is why we have written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to extend the lockdown period," said Md Yahiya, chairman of the Bengal Imams Association.
Appreciating the Chief Minister's all-out efforts to fight the pandemic, the cleric pointed out that the entire Muslim community is with her at this time of crisis.
"Our Chief Minister is doing tremendous work to curb the spread of Coronavirus. We are ready to contribute whatever we can to help the state government fight this pandemic. Our concern is people's safety during this time of crisis. We will skip our Eid celebrations this year," said Yahiya.
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Amit Shah spreading bundle of lies: Abhishek9 May 2020 7:23 PM GMT
Uttar Dinajpur records first Corona case, 3 fresh +ve cases...9 May 2020 7:21 PM GMT
Over 110 new Corona cases in paramilitary forces9 May 2020 7:18 PM GMT
Delhi-based rice exporters flee after alleged bank fraud of...9 May 2020 7:18 PM GMT
Spl trains to carry Himachalis from Goa and Karnataka9 May 2020 7:16 PM GMT