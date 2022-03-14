Image of leopard captured at Kotshila forest

KOLKATA: An image of a leopard has been captured in a trap camera laid by the state Forest department at Kotshila Forest under Jhalda range in Purulia close to the Jharkhand border.



Seven years back in 2015, a leopard had sneaked into human habitat in Purulia and was killed by the villagers. A senior forest official in the district said some cattle were missing for the last few days from the village bordering the Kotshila forest. Camera trap was laid accordingly and the image of the full grown leopard was captured.

"We were convinced about the presence of wolves and similar predators in Purulia. But now the presence of leopards has been proved. We have launched an awareness campaign among the villagers so that they do not kill the animal," the official said. The forest officials are keeping an eye so that the leopard does not enter human habitat. Miking is being done to ensure that the villagers remain alert. The image of the leopard has been sent to Aranya Bhavan. "We will soon take a decision on whether we will let the leopard there or capture it and relocate to a location where there will be minimum chances of man-animal conflict," the official added.