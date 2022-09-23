'I'm on constant vigil; don't want to hear about roadblocks during Puja'

kolkata: Cautioning that she keeps a close watch on 'everything'—especially the city's traffic movement—during Durga Puja, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that measures must be taken to ensure that roads aren't blocked and traffic movement is well-regulated without anyone having to face inconvenience due to the celebrations.



Banerjee made this statement while inaugurating the Puja pandal at Sreebhumi Sporting Club, which is patronised by minister Sujit Bose.

"I will be monitoring the situation from home. Hence, my action will be prompt and swift. Being the minister, I am sure you will certainly see to it that celebrations don't inconvenience other people," Banerjee told Bose, as the fire minister nodded in agreement.

Last year, the Club's Puja pandal was modelled as Burj Khalifa. However, it had to be shut down after a few pilots complained of distraction due to the laser show, apart from drawing a huge crowd.

Referring to the minister, Banerjee said: "I will request Sujit babu, please ensure that roads are not blocked…When you are a minister you have to look at commoners also. It is your duty." Warning the minister that if any mishap occurs during Puja, she would change her affectionate language towards him, Banerjee said: "I keep myself very updated during Durga Puja. I keep the update about everything and everywhere." She also added that she would take every inch of update from the concerned officials during Puja.

"There is a lot of excitement among people about Sreebhumi's Puja and revellers turn out in large numbers. But adequate steps should be taken to ensure normal movement of people, who would also be visiting the other Pujas. I am telling Gourab (Gourab Sharma), Commissioner of Bidhannagar Commissionerate to immediately inform me if the road gets blocked and I will exclude Sreebhumi in the contention of Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman awards," Banerjee said.

Besides the Puja at Sreebhumi, Banerjee also inaugurated the Puja at FD Block in Salt Lake and Tala Pratyoy in North Kolkata. Sreebhumi, which is celebrating its 50th year this time, will bring St Peter's Basilica of Vatican City to Kolkata. "The common people and the students read about the Vatican City in Rome in books but only a few lucky ones can travel overseas. Their cravings to visit the Vatican City will be satiated through our pandal this year,"said Bose, who also happens to be Bengal's Fire and Emergency Services minister.

Banerjee expressed her displeasure over a foul smell emanating from an open vat adjacent to the Puja pandal at FD Block. She told Bidhannagar Mayor Krishna Chakraborty that such a thing was not desirable. "The Puja has been inaugurated early based on the Chief Minister's schedule. But, we will not be allowing visitors from Thursday. We will start welcoming revellers from the day after Mahalaya," an organiser from FD Block Durga Puja, which has themed their pandal in the form of a North American tribal village said. Banerjee's last destination for Puja inauguration was Tala Pratyoy.