I'm not a member of any political party, says Arpita

Kolkata: Model Arpita Mukherjee who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday claimed that she is not a part of any political party while she was being taken to the Bankshall Court on Sunday.



Mukherjee was remanded to ED custody for one day after she was produced at the court. Metropolitan Magistrate Namrata Singh, in charge of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, directed that Mukherjee be produced before the designated ED court on Monday. Mukherjee on Sunday was taken to the ESI Hospital in Joka for her routine medical check-up before being produced at the court by the ED officials. While entering the hospital surrounded by ED officials and CRPF jawans, she said: "I have faith in the law. Law will take its own course." After almost one-and-a-half-hours when she was coming out of the hospital, cordoned off by the ED officials and CRPF jawans, Mukherjee said she does not belong to any political party. However, she did not make any comment about where did the money come from which was found from her flat during the ED raid.