Illiterates suffer from major faults: Tathagata Roy on BJP leaders holding misspelt posters

KOLKATA: The infighting in the state BJP unit once again came to the forefront with differences cropping up over a Bengali poster bearing misspelt messages.

The state BJP leaders led by Dilip Ghosh held the posters outside the Parliament House demanding security of women in Bengal. The poster

read: "Kanyashri chai na, narir samman chai (we do not want Kanyashri, we want respect for women).

Without naming Ghosh for holding a poster with wrong spellings, Tathagata Roy tweeted: "Pandit Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar had said Illiterates suffer from major

faults." The spelling of 'Kanyashree' was spelt wrongly on the posters. Roy said the BJP leaders should have checked the spellings before holding the posters.

Meanwhile, netizens have also criticised the BJP leaders severely. Trinamool Congress leaders said the BJP leaders had spoken about imparting training to the next generation. "If this is the kind of training they want to impart, then the future of the youths will be bleak," they said. Ghosh was also criticised for his statement made in Midnapore on Monday that people should relieve themselves in front of the house of the municipal coordinators who did not work.