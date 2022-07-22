Illicit liquor case: Death toll climbs to 13 in Howrah

kolkata: Three more persons—who had consumed spurious liquor in Ghusuri, Howrah—died since Wednesday night, taking the death toll in the incident to 13.



Police have arrested the man, identified as Pratap Karmakar, who was allegedly running the hooch den.

He was produced before the Howrah court on Thursday and remanded to police custody for 11 days.

According to sources, though the family members of the deceased are claiming that the cause of death to be consumption of spurious liquor, cops are waiting for the autopsy report.

Several people are still undergoing treatment in a few hospitals. Cops are also waiting for the forensic report of the samples collected on Wednesday.

The incident came to light after several people died since Sunday, who had consumed spurious liquor from the same hooch den. Local people, mostly women, alleged that the hooch den was being run by Karmakar in full public view.