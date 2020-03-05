Illegally constructed mud embankments damage mangrove forests, administration takes note

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's dream project to increase mangrove cover has received a major setback with some corrupt timber merchants causing massive damage to the trees.



Banerjee had renamed three mangrove forests as Dheusagar, Rupsagar and Bonsagar off Sagar Island.

Though the matter has been reported to the district administration, the Gangasagar coastal police station has not yet taken action against the errant merchants and allowed four mini trucks loaded with wood recently.

The officials on-duty have reported the matter to the state Urban Development department seeking its intervention.

After cyclone Fani hit Sagar Island in May last year, Banerjee had instructed South 24-Parganas district administration to go for massive plantation of mangrove trees as it can save the land from destruction during cyclones.

The three mangrove forests are Dheusagar, situated 100metres off Sagar Island, Rupsagar — located left to the Kapil Muni Ashram and Bonsagar is in Chandipur Mouza.

Fences were put up to prevent people from going close to the trees. The vigil was intensified and unscrupulous timber merchants were cautioned through the public address system.

The saline water from the Bay of Bengal enters the mangrove forest area through "Burir Khal" during high tide. It was learnt that these merchants, in league with a section of Gangasagar Gram Panchayat officials, constructed embankments made of mud to prevent the smooth flow of the saline water.

As a result, the forest got divided and while the trees on one side received sufficient saline water, those on the other got no water which led to massive destruction.

The fences were removed and the timber merchants fell the trees and took the wood which they sold at a premium.

When the matter was brought to the notice of the Gangasagar Bakkhali Development Authority (GBDA), it allotted Rs 1.29 crore to put up new fencing. The mud-made embankments were dug up allowing saline water to enter the mangrove forests on both sides. However, within the next couple of days, a mud-made embankment was again constructed, blocking the inflow of the seawater.

Bakim Hazra, local Trinamool Congress MLA and chairman of GBDA, said he would look into the matter. He, however, admitted that some corrupt timber merchants were felling mangrove trees and taking the wood.