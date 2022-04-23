Illegal parking to be removed around Jorasanko for Rabindra Jayanti: Mayor

kolkata: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Friday said he would talk with police to remove illegal parking in Jorasanko area to ensure that tourists coming to Thakur bari on the occasion of Rabindra Jayanti are not inconvenienced.



For Rabindra Jayanti which is going to be celebrated on May 7, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is cleaning and revamping the Jorasanko area.

During the KMC house, ward number 25 (Jorasanko) councillor Rajesh Sinha raised the question that a lot of tourists come to the Thakur Bari (the ancestral home of the Tagore family) in Jorasanko. Illegal parking is taking place there due to which people (including tourists) are being inconvenienced. Sinha also urged the Kolkata Mayor to make the Jorasanko area Special Zone.

In response to his proposal, Kolkata Mayor Hakim said in a press conference held in the corporation after the meeting of the House that thousands of people would reach Thakurbari on the occasion of Kaviguru's birthday.

"I will also go to Thakurbadi to pay tribute to Rabindranath ji on this day. In such a situation, people may face problems due to illegal parking. Therefore, we will speak to the Commissioner of Police to remove the illegal parking around Thakurbari, so that immediate action is taken."

Debasish Kumar, Member Mayor in Council Parks and Gardens, said that the corporation cannot declare any area as a special zone.

In response to a resolution placed in the House meeting by Ellora Saha, councilor of ward number 24, in the monthly session of the corporation in connection with water crisis, Mayor Firhad Hakim said that the water supply system in Kolkata has been improved.

But during summer the demand for drinking water increases. At the same time, people are wasting water in many places.

In many areas, people break the tap in the stand post (faucet) of the corporation, because the flow of water gets reduced somewhat due to the installation of the bottle.

Due to this, water keeps falling from the stand post. To stop this wastage of water, strict instructions have been given to the water department of the corporation. A campaign was launched in all the wards of Kolkata and taps were installed in the taps.

These are also replaced when they are broken. But in many places people are breaking it again and again. Now if the bottle is broken at any place, then the department has been instructed to disconnect the connection of that stand post immediately.

Stop cock will have to be installed in the underground water reservoir.

"There are many such houses where there are underground water reservoirs. Water is being wasted in these places too. When the water reservoir is full, the water keeps pouring out. In such a situation, now every underground water reservoir will have to compulsorily install a stopcock."