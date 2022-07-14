Illegal occupants to be evicted from quarters for civic body workers

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is taking measures to ensure that its own labourers can stay at the quarters meant for them. Presently, many people who hail from other states and are not municipal workers are occupying these quarters.



"It has been found that a number of municipal workers after receiving their dues post retirement go back to their original residences by handing over their quarters on rent to other people. This will not be accepted as the workers who are presently associated with KMC are compelled to stay elsewhere by paying rent. So, now we will ensure that our own workers stay at these quarters," a senior KMC official said.

Mayor Firhad Hakim said that from now on, workers post retirement will have to hand over the keys of their quarters to the KMC and then only their retirement dues, including PF etc will be cleared.

"We will evict those who has been illegally occupying these quarters so that those presently working and have applied dor quarters can check in, " he added.

Some of the people who have set up shanties beside these quarters will also be removed and if needed new building will be constructed there for lodging of the labourers.

Meanwhile, Hakim held a meeting with state Tourism minister Indranil Sen where possibilities of developing tourism associated with the heritage buildings in the city was deliberated.