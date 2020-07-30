Illegal liquor trade curve climbs down

Kolkata: The number of cases for illegal manufacture and sale of liquor has gone down by almost 50 per cent during April to mid July this year compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

According to the data of the state Excise directorate, as many as 9,188 cases were lodged in 30 excise districts in the state in between April 1 and July 15 this year for various related crimes including illegal sale of beer, foreign liquor and country spirit. It also includes manufacturing and selling of adulterated foreign and country liquor as well. The figure was 18,191 in the same time period in 2019.

Lockdown is a crucial reason that led to the drop in rate of such offences when there was strict vigil by the police and continuous raids by Excise personnel as usual. Despite lockdown the number of raids conducted by Excise personnel did not drop much in 2020 compared to that of in the same time period in the last year. This year in between April 1 and July 15 raids were conducted at 78,183 locations compared to that of 79,677 in the corresponding months in 2019.

The Excise revenue has dropped in the state from usual Rs 1000 crore to around Rs 350 crore per month due to the lockdown. Constant vigil has averted Excise related crimes mainly manufacturing of adulterated liquor during this time period checking further loss in the state's exchequer, said an official.

The arrest by Excise personnel and police during these raids this year were 544 including 4 women. The number of arrested persons has gone down this year with the number of cases as the figure in 2020 was 1961 including 116 women in all 285 circles under eight excise divisions.

Total 486 vehicles including 274 bicycles and van rickshaws, boats, two-wheelers and cars were seized in this time period in 2019 while the figure this year is 392 that include

two trucks as well. In these three and half months time, 12 bottle punching machines were seized this year while there was no such seizure

last year. At the same time 832 litre and 9328 litre of foreign and country liquor were seized besides 838 litre of beer.