Illegal land grabbing case: ED raids four places in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids at four places in Kolkata and at eight places in Jharkhand in connection with alleged occupying of Indian Army land in Jharkhand.



In Kolkata, the sleuths conducted the raid at the house of a businessman, identified as Amit Agarwal, who was arrested the by central agency last month in connection with the recovery of Rs 50 lakh from a lawyer of Ranchi, identified as Rajiv Kumar. Kumar was arrested by the Kolkata Police from a shopping mall. Police had seized the money. Later, ED had started an investigation and came up with Agarwal's name. Last month, he was arrested. Agarwal, who is lodged at a jail in Jharkhand, had reportedly given the money to Kumar for removing his name from a case which was filed by the lawyer at Ranchi High Court.Apart from the house of Agarwal in Salt Lake, ED officials conducted raids at three other places on Friday.