Illegal land dealings: 40 held in last 36 hours by Siliguri Metropolitan Police

DARJEELING: On the heels of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's stricture against land mafia, illegal quarrying and encroachment of river beds, the Siliguri Metropolitan Police, in the past 36 hours, arrested 40 people from in and around Siliguri in connection with illegal sale of land.



"As per the direction of the Chief Minister, Siliguri Metropolitan Police have initiated a drive against land mafia. In the last 36 hours, 40 persons have been arrested by different police stations under the Siliguri Metropolitan Police. Raids are continuing," stated Rajen Chhetri, ACP, Detective Department.

On 27th April in a virtual meeting from Nabanna with the district administration and police of the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, the Chief Minister had sent in a stern message that the state government will not tolerate land mafia and illegal quarrying.

Drawing reference to an illegal iron bridge built across the Sahu River on the fringes of Siliguri under the Jalpaiguri district, the Chief Minister had stated: "Siliguri has become a safe haven of land mafia and illegal quarrying.

They even built a bridge over a river so that they can sell off land on the banks. We have dismantled it. We will not tolerate this. The district administration and police have to act. They have to take strict action irrespective of political affiliations."

She had further stated that illegal quarrying will have to be stopped immediately, specially extracting inferior quality white stone chips from the river bed that some contractors were using to build roads, thereby shortening the life span of the roads.

As per Siliguri Metropolitan Police, since November 2021 till date 55 cases were registered against illegal mining under Siliguri Police in which 61 persons have been arrested and 58 trucks loaded with material seized.