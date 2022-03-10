Illegal filling up of water bodies in state will be dealt with strictly, says Hakim

Kolkata: West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim on Wednesday said conservation of water-bodies is part of national duty and illegal filling up of these would be dealt with strictly.

Replying to a question of BJP MLA of Alipurduar Suman Kanjilal in the assembly on the actions taken by the urban development department to prevent fill-up of water-bodies in the north Bengal town, Hakim asked him to lodge an FIR with the local police station.

The minister also asked him to forward a copy of the complaint to him. "It is our national duty to protect water-bodies for the sake of maintaining ecological balance," Hakim said.

Illegal filling up of water bodies in the state will be dealt with strictly, the minister said.