Illegal construction: KMC Court imposes fine of over Rs 3L

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation Court gave a one-day imprisonment to two persons and imposed fine of Rs 3,72,000 on charges of illegal construction in Harish Neogi Road (ward number 40 Borough VI under the Maniktala Police station area).

The order was issued by senior municipal magistrate of the municipal court on Friday.

The accused, S Saha and T Saha, were given one-day imprisonment.

The building will also be demolished.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation Court had in February convicted a senior citizen and awarded him three years imprisonment.

The court had also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on charges of illegal construction of a five storied building in Dr S P Banerjee Road, ward number 34 in borough III.

The Court had collected the largest number of fines this year when compared to the past three years.