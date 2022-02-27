Illegal construction: Building dept officials, cops under scanner

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim expressed his displeasure over the role of a section building department officials and police over allegations of illegal buildings mushrooming at ward 69 in south Kolkata.



Hakim gave a clean chit to the councillors claiming that they are often unaware of any such construction taking place.

"A section of building department officials and police sometimes give the nod to such illegal construction by accepting bribe and the local councillor is blamed. The latter in most cases is ignorant whether a building is legal or illegal. We showcause the concerned official if there are allegations of such practice. We have to act tough against such practice," Hakim said at the Talk to Mayor programme in Saturday..

A person from ward 69 called up the Mayor at the programme and said that he had complained of the same matter, a week back and he was assured of being contacted within a week. However, he claimed to have received no response. Hakim said that he is also a councillor from ward 82 and is unaware of illegal construction in his ward.

"The building department informs a councillor of such illegal construction and then he/she takes up the matter with the local police to take steps," he added.