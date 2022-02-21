Illegal cash worth over Rs 4 crore seized, two detained

kolkata: Officers of Kolkata Customs have seized black money worth Rs 4.05 crore from Beniapukur area on Friday.



Two persons were detained. They are being grilled to find out the source of the money.

According to sources, Customs officials were tipped off about suspected drug dealing at Hatibagan in Beniapukur.

Acting on the tip off, a team from the Customs, including a Superintendent and two Inspectors conducted a raid at a house in Beniapukur.

But, they became stunned to find out that Rs 4.05 crore was kept in a concealed manner. Two persons, who were custodian of the money were detained. Customs officials suspect that the money was kept there to buy a good quantity of drugs. It is also being investigated to find if the money was delivered in Kolkata through hawala network.

However, recovery of such a huge amount of unaccounted money has become a cause of concern for the Customs officers.