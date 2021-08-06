Illegal call centre busted, six nabbed

kolkata: The police have busted an illegal call centre and arrested six persons for allegedly duping people by making false promises to arrange medical insurance.



According to sources, on Wednesday night a team from New Town police station conducted a raid at a flat located inside a housing complex in Action Area IB and found an illegal call centre operating there. During the search operation, police came to know that the accused persons used to call people in India as well as in other countries to dupe them. They used to promise them of starting medical insurance and demand money.When people paid the money, the miscreants used to stop communicating. During the raid, police seized seven mobile phones, 14 laptops, three debit cards, a cheque book and three headphones. The accused persons, including the mastermind Kamalesh Kumar Arya, were detained and taken to the police station.

Later, a case was registered against them.