IIT-KGP researchers develop AI-based system to track social distancing
Kolkata: A group of researchers at IIT- Kharagpur has developed a cyber-physical system based on artificial intelligence for monitoring social distancing in public places, an official said on Saturday.
The team, under the leadership of professor Debashish Chakravarty and professor Aditya Bandopadhyay, has engineered a low-cost device which can detect the gap between individuals, a spokesperson of IIT-KGP said.
"The device will play a proximity alert sound through audio output, whenever any violation of the social distancing norms occurs. It captures images of the field view and computes the distance as per criteria set by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," a member of the research group said.
The researchers had focused on the ease of deployment of such a device in remote places and curtailing the cost by using inexpensive and easily accessible hardware materials, he said.
Students have come up with the device leveraging readily-available hardware while the lockdown was in place, the spokesperson said.
The system has been successfully tested by installing three prototypes of the device within the IIT-Kharagpur campus.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Situation on borders with China under control: Indian Army...13 Jun 2020 8:15 AM GMT
Up to 45 pc of coronavirus infections may be asymptomatic:...13 Jun 2020 8:00 AM GMT
Microsoft rolls out new cool features in Teams free version13 Jun 2020 7:30 AM GMT
Over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Pak, death toll...13 Jun 2020 7:29 AM GMT
India's COVID-19 cases jump from 2 lakh to 3 lakh in 10 days ...13 Jun 2020 7:15 AM GMT