Ignoring Trinamool's directive, Sisir Adhikari and his son Dibyendu vote in Vice-Prez poll

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Sisir Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari voted in the Vice-Presidential elections on Saturday ignoring the decision of Trinamool Congress to abstain from the poll.



Sisir Adhikari is an MP from Kanthi while Dibyendu is from Tamluk. Both of them voted at the Parliament in Delhi on Saturday.

TMC Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay had written to them informing them of the party's decision to abstain from voting.

"They should give respect to moral values and resign as Trinamool MPs," Bandyopadyay said when questioned about the matter.

TMC had decided to abstain from voting claiming that the Opposition candidate was decided by not keeping the party in loop.

"We were neither consulted nor was anything discussed with us. So we didn't support the Opposition nominee. Further, there was no question of supporting NDA nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar," a senior party leader said.

Opposition parties have fielded former Rajasthan governor Margaret Alva as their joint candidate for the poll.

However, Sisir Adhikari tried to bypass the issue of voting when questioned about it. "What does it matter, if I voted or not. Both the candidates who are contesting the Vice-Presidential polls are very close to me," he added.

Dibyendu however, completely denied casting his vote claiming that he had not ventured even near the Parliament.

During the Presidential elections too, the duo had voted in the Parliament though all the Trinamool MPs and MLAs had cast heir franchise at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.