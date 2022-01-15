'If TMC wins, no water tax for Siliguri residents'

KOLKATA: The residents living under Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) will not have to pay water tax if Trinamool Congress is voted to power.



The party on Friday announced 10 point programme for all round development of Siliguri through its manifesto, which was published on Friday.

The newly-elected SMC board will address the problem of water logging which is topmost priority.

An action plan will be taken up to put an end to the menace of waterlogging. Two additional drainage pumping stations will be constructed and two jet-cum-suction machines will be brought to tackle the problem of waterlogging.

Traffic congestion in and around Siliguri will be take care of. Footpaths will be constructed on both sides of the road and feasibility study will be conducted for the construction of escalator enabled foot over bridge .

Multistoreyed car parking lot will be constructed near the Kanchanjunga stadium and underground car parking facility will be set up at Bidhan market. Designated stands for auto rickshaws and e rickshaws will be constructed.

Proper waste management plan will be taken and five waste treatment and recycling plants will be constructed. Siliguri will be brought under 100% CCTV coverage.

Five community halls will be constructed which will be run by the Siliguri Muniipal Corporation.

The overhead wires will be replaced by underground cables in phases. Two additional electric furnaces will be set up for cremation. Ward Planning and Grievances committees will be set up to provide better amenities to the residents.