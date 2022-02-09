If TMC is elected to Siliguri civic body, you will not get a scope to complain: Hakim

Siliguri: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim has urged the people of Siliguri to give TMC a chance to serve them and develop Siliguri on the lines of Kolkata.



Addressing multiple election rallies in Siliguri on Tuesday, Hakim stated: "You all have given CPI(M) a chance, Congress a chance and also the BJP as MLA and MP. Give TMC a chance in Siliguri and we will do what we have done in Kolkata. I, Firhad Hakim, take a pledge that if TMC is elected to power in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, you will not get a scope to complain."

Hakim alleged that former CPI(M) Municipal Affairs Minister and Siliguri Mayor Asok Bhattacharjee along with his close associate Shankar Ghosh (who is the current BJP MLA) used to visit Hakim in Kolkata requesting for funds without depositing schemes. They used to assure that they would send detailed project reports. After funds used to be released they would give TV interviews that TMC is not giving funds to the Siliguri Corporation.

"The people of Siliguri suffered because of this. This has to stop. Elect us into power and the Left's cat and mouse game of deceit will end. What can the CPI(M) do, they are not in power in the State nor in the Centre. They will be a frog in the pond only," stated Hakim.

Hakim also took a dig at Opposition leader Subhendu Adhikari who also hit the BJP's campaign trail in Siliguri on Tuesday.

"The betrayer is also here. He damaged Mamata Didi's leg. With one damaged leg she got 213. Next election with the entire Bengal's support she will get all 42 Lok Sabha seats," he stated.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines Hakim stated: "Stringent action will be taken against all TMC party members contesting independently, defying party discipline."