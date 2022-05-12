'If possible, we will give temporary power connection to Simpark Mall'

kolkat: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has taken a soft stand over the inconvenience caused to the 200 odd shopkeepers of Simpark Mall in New Market who have been facing the ordeal of power cut for the last fifteen days following a fire incident that had damaged cables associated with power connection.



There are two cable connections for power supply to the mall. One of the connections had been non functional for some time. The other connection line was also damaged due to the fire following which the shopkeepers were running their shops using generators.

"They have requested us to restore the connection that has been non functional for quite some time. Our engineers are examining the matter and if possible, we will provide them temporary connection by repairing the cables. However, we have already communicated a few months back to the market associations for installing their own meters with KMC deciding to discontinue bearing the huge expenditure for power connection to the markets," Member Mayor-in-Council (Lighting and Electricity) Sandip Ranjan Bakshi said.There are 49 markets in the city maintained by the KMC and some of the markets have already initiated the process of having their own meters .

Mayor Firhad Hakim has instructed the Lighting department to take up restoration of the other cable line for electricity through tendering process considering the fact that it will entail an expenditure of Rs 20 -25 crore. So if the second cable proves to be beyond repair, the shop keepers will have to wait till the tender matures.

KMC's Lighting department has to pay over Rs 1 crore monthly bill as power tariff for electricity connection to the markets. "Over Rs 12 crore will be saved annually with the businessmen having their own meter for electricity," Bakshi added.