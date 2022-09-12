'If PF issues not resolved by Dec, will gherao houses of BJP MPs, MLAs'

kolkata: Assuring that Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) would stand by the tea workers and fight for their rights, party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee dared the BJP-led Centre government that if the Provident Fund (PF) and Gratuity-related issues of the tea workers were not resolved by December 31, then the party (TMC) would 'gherao' the houses of MPs and MLAs of the saffron party from the region. "We will also go to Delhi with 3.5 lakh workers, if needed. 'Dilli Chalo' is our right," he cautioned.



"The tea workers often complain that they don't get Provident Fund and Gratuity. Some even don't know if their PF is being submitted by the tea garden owner, there is no record of these documents….PF and Gratuity don't fall under the ambit of the state government, it comes under the Central Government. All those tea workers who haven't received their PF—the trade union leaders should conduct meetings and make sure we (TMC workers and leaders) are standing by their side," he said, while addressing tea garden workers at Malbazar in Jalpaiguri district on Sunday afternoon.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi—who often refers to himself as a 'chaiwalla'—Abhishek said the former had never tried to empathise with the hapless condition of the tea garden workers. "He (Modi) talks big but never keeps his promises. The Centre had announced in 2016 that it would take over seven tea gardens, like Birpara, Lankapara, Tulsipara. The Centre had also announced that Rs 1000 crore would be spent for the tea gardens in Assam and West Bengal. Have any of you (tea garden workers) got even Re 1 of that amount?" he asked.

Abhishek also assured that over 3.5 lakh tea workers of the region would get identity cards by January 31. "Within the coming six months, a total of 50 crèches will be set up for the children of tea garden workers," he said, adding that each crèche can have 50 kids, and so over 2,500 kids will have a place to stay when their mothers work.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in fact, said that apart from crèches, two-three tea gardens can be joined and a primary health centre should be set up, along with advanced trauma care ambulance and 10 beds. Within the next six months, 20 primary health centres will be set up. Didi might stay in Kolkata, but she cares about the tea workers immensely," he said, adding 'we say things that we can fulfil, we have given tea workers 15 kg rice, 20 kg flour each month.'

Abhishek alleged that the BJP was fanning secessionist forces to satisfy its political agenda. "Some BJP leaders are claiming that Bengal will be divided into a new state, some are saying that there will be a new Union Territory. Can Amit Shah come clean on the issue?," he asked, adding that he despises the term 'North Bengal'. "There's no such thing as North Bengal, from Cooch Behar to Kakdwip, Darjeeling to Deganga, we are one and the name is West Bengal," he added.

He also urged the Labour minister to hold a tripartite meeting so that in the lean season, money was not deducted from the wages of the tea garden workers. He said he had come to Dhupguri on July 12 and within two months he had come to Malbazar. "I will keep coming to organise the people…We want a new Trinamool where the leaders will work for the welfare of the people. I request the INTTUC leaders to work 24 hours for the tea garden workers and ensure that they get all their benefits," he added.