If pandemic situation does not worsen, schools will reopen after Durga Puja: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured that the schools in the state would reopen after Puja vacation if the Covid situation doesn't deteriorate.



"We are keen to reopen schools for the sake of students only. They will reopen after Durga Puja vacation if the Covid third wave does not hit the state," Banerjee said.

She further stated: "Everything is not in our hands. We have to depend on the situation. The schools would reopen if the Covid situation continues to remain as it is at present with the positivity rate of around 1 per cent only."

Citing examples of Covid situations in Maharashtra and Kerala, the Chief Minister said: "There are reports of Covid cases increasing everyday in these states. So it is quite uncertain what will happen in the next few months."

She added that schools would reopen only after proper sanitisation. Earlier, the Chief Minister had stated that classes would be held on an alternate-day basis. The state government has, however, continued to provide equal quantity of foodgrains in place of midday meals as it cannot be provided with schools remaining closed since March 2020.