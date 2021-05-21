'If Centre gives vaccine on time, will ensure all get the jab in state in 3 months'

KOLKATA: Stating that Bengal needs at least 8.6 crore vaccine doses to inoculate all beneficiaries above 18 years of age, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government would ensure vaccination for all in the state in barely 3 months time only if Centre ensures timely supply of the same to the state.



Meanwhile, Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi again, urging the latter to arrange Covid vaccine doses for state and Central government employees, engaged in priority sectors, for which still there is a need of at least 20 lakh doses.

In the letter, she stated that "vaccination of employees of state and Central government who are particularly working in frontline positions involving extensive interface with public is of paramount importance" and "in Bengal, while we have taken steps to complete vaccination of a large section of frontline and electorally engaged employees across several sectors, we still need minimally 20 lakh doses to cover all the employees…without any further delay".

In her seventh letter to the Prime Minister since she had been sworn-in as the Chief Minister for the third consecutive term on May 5, Banerjee stressed upon the need for immediate vaccination for the Central government employees (across the country) including those working in Railways, Airports, Ports, Defence, banks, insurance, post and telegraph and coal. She also criticised the Centre as its "policies keep no room to accommodate their needs".

Banerjee said the state has so far received 1.24 crore doses, which ensured vaccination of 60 lakh people, when the requirement in the state is 8.64 crore. The state government was scheduled to receive 24 lakh doses this month and so far received only 13 lakh of the same. "We have already paid an advance of Rs 60 crore for direct procurement of 17.5 lakh doses," Banerjee said.

"We announced the giving of free-of-cost vaccines to everyone and also requested the Centre to provide even against a payment. But the Centre is yet to arrange the same for Bengal. But it was none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had promised people of Bengal to give vaccine while addressing poll campaigns. Similar assurances were given ahead of Bihar polls, but never fulfilled," she said, adding that despite all odds her government has successfully inoculated at least 1.5 crore people.

Taking a swipe at the Centre for not having a proper vaccination policy, she said: "They are pushing people to a confused state as they are constantly changing the gap between two doses. I would like to ask if there is any research or study. What is the guideline? They are increasing the gap between two doses since there is shortage in supply of vaccine doses," she said.