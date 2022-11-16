If Centre doesn't clear state's dues, may have to stop paying GST, says Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the BJP-ruled government at the Centre for not paying wages of MGNREGS workers and said if they continue with non-payment, then "the state may have to stop paying Goods and Services Tax (GST)".



Stating that she would not allow the Centre to take away the rights of the state, Banerjee said: "The Centre has been taking away the rights of the state and trying to destroy the federal structure and this will not be tolerated." She wondered if she would have to "beg" to get the dues cleared.

Banerjee urged the tribal people to take to the streets with their traditional bows and arrows and 'dhamsa' (traditional percussion instrument) to press for the due wages of 100 days workers and disbursement of money for other schemes like rural housing and rural roads.

"They are not releasing funds under the MNREGA scheme. The BJP has to step down from power if it does not clear our dues. The Centre must scrap GST if the state's dues can't be cleared," she said, addressing a programme to mark the 147th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda at Belpahari, in Jhargram. "They are not doing us any favour by paying our GST dues; it is the people's money that they have taken through GST," she remarked.

"You are collecting money from here in the name of GST. Earlier, the state used to collect taxes, but now the Centre is doing the same. But you are depriving the states of their dues. The 100-day job guarantee scheme funds are mandatory. It is our constitutional right to get our dues. Give us our dues or we will not be able to pay our share of GST," Banerjee said.

She reiterated that collecting money from Bengal and depriving the people is tantamount to cheating and insulting them.

"You cannot collect taxes here and withhold our legitimate dues. This is our money. You have to pay us our dues for the 100-day job scheme or else leave your chair," she asserted.

Banerjee said she had herself met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pressed for legitimate funds from Bengal, but till date, there has been no response.

Banerjee maintained that work for 50 lakh dwellings under Banglar Bari (rural housing ) scheme, and work for rural roads has been affected. "The country is for the common people and not for the netas (politicians) but you are collecting money from the people. Are we living in a democracy? Or has India become a one-party country?" she questioned.

Banerjee also hit out at Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari who had said the Centre would stop funds to Bengal under various schemes. "The Opposition does not want the development of Bengal, they rather want the people of Bengal to be deprived," she added. Banerjee unveiled five statues of the tribal leader at five places in virtual mode as a mark of tribute to Birsa Munda from the programme. She distributed 1000 dhamsa, madal (traditional percussion instruments) among the tribals. As many as 26 projects were inaugurated and foundation stones for several others were laid by the Chief Minister.

"I pay my humble respects to Dharti Aba, brave revolutionary Birsa Munda on his Birth Anniversary. As a true son of the soil, he taught us the importance of respecting and protecting indigenous rights. May we continue to be steadfast on the path shown by him. Jai Johar!," she tweeted.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also paid tribute to the tribal leader.

"I bow my head in reverence to the great revolutionary Birsa Munda on his Birth Anniversary. His indomitable spirit & struggle for indigenous rights continues to inspire us all. His legacy lives on in each conscientious individual who has pledged to save tribal rights," he tweeted.