'If BJP wins, it will stop pro-people schemes'

Haroa (North 24-Parganas): If BJP was voted to power, it would stop all ongoing pro-people schemes initiated by the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal, cautioned president of Trinamool Youth Congress, Abhishek Banerjee on Friday while addressing a mammoth rally here.



"Rest assured, the pro-people projects like Kanyashree, Rupashree, Sabuj Sathi and free ration along with Swasthya Sathi will be stopped as BJP does not believe in development. It believes in violence, atrocities on women and dalits," Abhishek added.

The leader also claimed that Mamata Banerjee would become the state's Chief Minister for the third consecutive time with her party coming to power winning over 250 seats in the ongoing state Assembly elections.

"While the Left is asking people to oust Mamata Banerjee, the Congress is trying to defeat her. BJP is also desperate to beat her. But, people of Bengal — from the north to the south — have said they will bring her back to power as the state's Chief Minister," Abhishek said amid loud cheers.

On May 2, the people of Bengal would crush the pride of 'outsiders' and compel them to leave Bengal, the young leader claimed. "To stop a woman (Mamata Banerjee) from coming to power, the country's Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defense Minister and their other Cabinet colleagues along with the Chief Ministers of different states have become daily passengers. People, who didn't visit the state in the last two years, are now travelling up and down to capture it," Abhishek added.

Coming down heavily on BJP for spreading misinformation that tabs were given to students free to woo voters, Abhishek said: "It is useless to spend time arguing with such foolish leaders. Tabs were given to class XII students who are not voters.

Similarly, Sabuj Sathi cycles are given to students between classes IX and XII who are not voters. The girls, who have received money under

Kanyashree schemes are not voters. Mamata Banerjee has given them the facilities so that they can pursue their career. This has nothing to do with votes."

Abhishek challenged the BJP leaders to sit with him face-to-face and engage in a debate on development projects that had been taken up by Narendra Modi in the past seven years and Mamata Banerjee in the past 10 years.

"I challenge them. They should fix the venue, date and time of the debate. I am ready to face them," he maintained.

Later, he took part in a road show in support of the party's nominee Nirmal Ghosh in Panihati. The show began from Amarabati Ground and ended at Dhankal More. Thousands of Trinamool supporters took part in the show.