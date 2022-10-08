Idols of top Pujas to be showcased at Carnival today

Kolkata: Idols of the top 95 Durga Pujas in Kolkata will be showcased at a Carnival in the heart of the city on Saturday to toast the UNESCO Intangible Heritage tag, Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh said.



The community Puja committees will take part in the colourful parade on Red Road, showcasing the brilliant craftsmanship which was on display during the five-day festival before an audience led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, top government officials, representatives of UNESCO and diplomats of different countries, he said. Among the participating Puja committees are Sreebhumi Sporting Club, Hatibagan Sarbojonin, Nabin Pally, Kashi Bose Lane, Thakurpukur SB Park, Chetla Agrani and Bhowanipore 75 Pally. The programme, which will start at around 4.30 pm, will be telecast live on different channels.

Minister Sujit Bose, who helms the Sreebhumi Sporting Club, said his Puja committee's tableau will have decorations retaining the style of the pandal accompanied by a cultural performance for three minutes.

Ekdalia Evergreen won't be participating this year while Naktala Udayan Sangha whose chief patron was former Education minister Partha Chatterjee has not been invited for the event. Each Puja committee has been allowed a maximum of three tableaux accompanied by a team, comprising the organisers and artisans.

Meanwhile, police asked the School Service Commission (SSC) aspirants who have been protesting near the Red Road for the last 572 days demanding their appointment as teachers to vacate the spot in view of the programme.

There is no prediction of rainfall on Saturday as the city hosts the grand show after two years of Covid restrictions. The MeT office in Kolkata said there is hardly any possibility of rain in the city and other South Bengal districts till Sunday. Due to high humidity levels, sultry and uncomfortable weather will prevail.