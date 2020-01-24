Idol of Goddess Dhumavati consecrated at Lake Kalibari

Kolkata: An idol of Goddess Dhumavati was consecrated at Lake Kalibari on Thursday.



Debashis Kumar, Member, Mayor-in-Council (parks and squares) and Khalil Ahmed, municipal commissioner, along with thousands of devotees were present during the ceremony.

Goddess Dhumavati is one of the forms of Dashmahavidya. Scholars and priests from Varanasi had come to consecrate the idol.

In Varanasi there is a temple of Goddess Dhumavati. Two other temples that house an image of Dhumavati are Rajrappa Temple in Bihar and Kamakhya Temple in Assam.

Lake Kalibari is coming up as a centre of communal harmony. The devotees who had assembled at the temple were treated with bhog in the afternoon.