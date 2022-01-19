Identify wetlands in all dists for conservation: State directs DMs

Kolkata: State Chief Secretary H.K Dwivedi on Tuesday directed the district magistrates (DMs) to identify wetlands in their respective districts so that they can be conserved on a priority basis.



Dwivedi further emphasized on more power looms across the state getting involved in manufacture of textiles for school uniforms. The Chief Secretary held a video conference with the DMs and took stock of various ongoing projects that includes Jal Swapna, Matir Shristi, Bangla Krishi Sech Yojana, Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, Micro Irrigation Fund etc. The DMs have been directed to clear any hurdles related with land procurement associated with Jal Swapna project as soon as possible.

The state's plan is to conserve the wetlands spanning above 10 hectares which have the potential for tourism and religious purpose.

Meanwhile, the power looms involved in production are mainly located in Nadia and East Burdwan with some of them having their presence in North 24-Parganas, Howrah, South Dinajpur and West Midnapore. The concerned DMs have been directed to mobilise the power looms in the fabric manufacturing process.

The plan of the state government is to do the knitting of the fabric in the manufacturing district itself. Keeping this in mind, the Panchayats department have been asked to prepare an action plan by January 31, on how the Self Help Groups can be involved in this fabric knitting process.

Among the 450 powerlooms across the state more than 100 have already started manufacture of textiles for school uniforms and 25,000 metres of textiles have already been made by them. The target is to produce 40 lakh metre of fabric by April-May this year.

The state government has come out with the 'Powerloom Incentive Policy' with an aim to extend fiscal incentives for installation of new age shuttle-less powerlooms by MSMEs in textile sector with a view to boost production of the improved quality fabrics and to create a sustainable ecosystem for MSMEs in textile sector. The first 2000 powerlooms which will be set up in the state beginning from January 1, 2022 will get the benefits of the incentive policy.

Those who will be interested to produce fabric (cloth) abiding government norms will be provided with thread by Tantuja which will purchase the fabric from the producers.

The state government at present requires a six crore metres of suiting and shirting lengths to supply two sets of uniforms to students across the state. As of now, the cloth is procured from outside Bengal. But the state government's aim is to become self reliant in this by 2024.