'Identify land for rehab of people living under Chitpore Bridge by this month'

KOLKATA: The Chairman of the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) and state Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim has ordered to identify the land and confirm the rehabilitation work for the residents living under Chitpore Bridge by this month.



It has been reported that the authorities have decided to demolish Chitpore Bridge after the opening of Tallah Bridge.

The Chitpore Bridge currently stands in a deplorable condition. It reportedly worsened after Tallah Bridge was closed and the entire traffic load shifted to Chitpore Bridge.

However, there are people, who have been living under the bridge for years. Considering them, a meeting was held in the municipality with the presence of Hakim, Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, Municipal Commissioner Vinod Kumar, Borough Number 1 Chairman Tarun Saha, Eastern Railway and KMDA officials. Saha reportedly said that residents living under the bridge will be rehabilitated within the area and two sites are under consideration. However, not everyone can be rehabilitated there and a large space will be brought to accommodate. Reportedly, land has been sought from Railways for the same purpose.