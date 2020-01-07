Identify defunct cables and take steps to remove them: Hakim

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim on Monday gave an ultimatum to the cable operators in the city for removing the defunct cables that have contributed to a jungle of wires dangling dangerously from lamp posts at a number of places in the city.



"I request you for the last time. If you do not identify the defunct cables and take steps for their removal, then I will not come here from next year," Hakim said at the inauguration of the three-day Cable TV Show 2020 at Science City grounds. The event is one of the largest trade shows on digital cable television and broadband in India.

He reiterated that the state government extends all possible co-operation to the cable operators and have also brought the employees associated with this industry under the Samajik Suraksha Yojana scheme. "But unfortunately, in some parts of the city, the jungle of cables act as an eyesore which has been beautified under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. I will urge you to demarcate the functional cables and the defunct ones and the civic body's Lighting department will pull down the 'dead cables', he added.

"Because we are allowing the cable operators to do their business, it does not mean that the government cannot take strong action," he asserted.

Reacting to reports that the cable broadcasters are planning enhancement of cable TV tariff, Hakim urged the broadcasters and operators to reconsider their decision considering the fact that it will put pressure on commoners.

The Mayor pointed out that events like Cable TV Show is a platform for those in the business to keep pace with the upgradation of technology.

"We have already started identifying dead wires at some places and had removed them particularly in the main thoroughfares during the Durga Puja last year. There are defunct wires of telecom companies too dangling from posts. If all the agencies take steps then the process may be expedited," said Suresh Sethiya, director of Indian Cable Net Company Limited.