ICSE results: Nine students from state score 498 out of 500 marks

kolkata: Nine students clinched first position in the state by getting 498 out of 500 marks in the Class 10 Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, the result of which was announced on Sunday. Out of nine, six were boy students and three were girls.



Four out of the nine students, who came first in the state, are from Kolkata. They are Abhay Kumar Singhania, Aishwarik Dey, Vaidurya Ghosh, Kaninika Saha, Baqir Amir Merchant, Shubajit Pal, Aditri Gupta, Mohammad Masood Iqbal and Aliya Rafat.

A total 17 students from Bengal have got a place in top 3 on the merit list. Mohammad Masood Iqbal from Future Foundation School has ranked second in the country. He stood first from Kolkata.

During a television interview, he mentioned the problems faced by students like internet issues and concentration problems.

He advised the next generations not to take any psychological burden .

Nine students made it to second position in the state; out of which seven are from Kolkata, while the remaining two are from East Medinipur and Kalyani.

Schools that did well included Kolkata Boys, Future Foundation, Garden High School and DPS New Town in Kolkata.

District schools like North Point Academy in Malda and the Assembly of God Church in Asansol, amongst other schools which have performed well.

Around 40,736 students from the state had appeared for the ICSE class-10 board examination this year. The pass percentage of the students from Bengal stood at 99.98. Among the boys around 99.98 per cent students passed the exam while among the girls the figure stood at 99.97 percent.

As per the announcement made by the ICSE Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon, the result was calculated on the basis of two semesters and both held equal weightage in the final score.

It may be mentioned here that actor Sreelekha Mitra's daughter Oishi passed the examination with 95 percent.

Excited about it, she announced it on social media and wrote, "I archived the last post as ordered by my daughter. She was expecting more. Nothing makes them happy. If it was me, I would have danced on getting such a good number."