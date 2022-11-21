Iconic structures illuminated in blue to mark World Children's Day

Kolkata: Famous structures in the city like Howrah Bridge (Rabindra Setu), Bidhan Sabha (Bengal Assembly Building), Kolkata Press Club, Birla Industrial and Technological Museum have been lit up in blue to commemorate World Children's Day today (Sunday).



"To send out a message to the whole world to uphold the rights of the children and create a better world for them, these iconic structures have been illuminated so to build awareness among people for creating a world full of peace, opportunity, safety, equality, inclusiveness and happiness for every child," Mohammad Mohiuddin, Chief of UNICEF in Bengal said.

According to a press release by UNICEF, places of worship like Shiv Mandir at Taratala, Masjid Un Noor at Park Circus, Basanti Church, Gurdwara Sant Kutiya at Bhawanipur, Japanese Buddhist Temple at Dhakuria and Pareshnath Swetambar Jain Temple at Manicktala have also been illuminated with blue light to develop awareness about the rights of children among the believers of multiple faiths.

The illumination of the places of worship has been done as part of UNICEF's 'Go Blue Campaign'.