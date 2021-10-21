Ichapur: 2 hurt after LPG cylinder explodes in house

kolkata: Two persons sustained injuries after a LPG cylinder exploded inside a house at Kalia Niwas area near Ichapur on Wednesday morning.



One person has been arrested for using the LPG cylinder in a negligent manner that resulted in the explosion.

According to sources, around 11am, residents of Kalia Niwas heard the sound of an explosion. The intensity was so high that the ceiling of the room, where the explosion took place, got damaged.

The room was also gutted. Local people rushed to the spot and found two youths lying on the floor with multiple injuries. Immediately, Titagarh police station was informed.

Meanwhile, local residents saw another youth coming out of the bathroom. When he was asked about the incident, he tried to act as if he knew nothing.

Later, the injured youths—identified as Raj Mallick and Babul Mallick— were rushed to B N Bose Sub Divisional Hospital in Barrackpore, where they had been undergoing treatment.

Police detained the other youth, identified as David Gidla, and started interrogating him. Later, cops came to know that the trio was staying at the house on rent.

A few other families also stay there on rent. Gidla was doing something with a LPG cylinder following which it exploded. Later, Gidla was arrested.