ICAI's MSME yatra: Chandrima graces flag off

Kolkata: Chandrima Bhattacharya, the state Finance minister, has assured every possible help to the MSME units.



She praised the MSME Yatra organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), a pan-India event covering 75 cities in 75 days and said all cooperation will be extended.

During the journey, there will be an attempt to empower and assist MSME growth and help the interested entrepreneurs to develop capacity building.

The yatra started on August 18 in Mumbai and Narayan Rane, Union minister of MSME, had flagged it off.

Fifty organisations from different chambers of commerce, trade associations as well as federations attended Friday's programme. Leaflets were distributed among the interested entrepreneurs.

To boost the MSME units, the state government has decided to increase the credit lending by 20 per cent.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said over and again that the MSME is the state government's thrust area and Bengal occupies second position in the said domain in the country.

Guest of Honour was Vinit Kumar, immediate past chairman, Kolkata Port Trust; along with central council members Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal and Sushil Kumar Goyal; CA Ravi Kumar Patwa, chairman, EIRC.