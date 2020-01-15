IC Naihati, 2 other cops suspended over firecracker blast case

Kolkata: Inspector in-Charge (IC), Naihati police station, Anupam Chakraborty and two other police officers have been suspended on Wednesday, in connection with the blast in Naihati while defusing seized firecrackers.



On January 9 afternoon, a massive explosion took place at the bank of river Ganges at Naihati in North 24-Parganas, while police were defusing huge quantities of seized firecrackers.

Due to the intensity of the explosion, cracks developed and window panes were shattered in several houses of Naihati, as well as in Chinsurah located on the opposite bank of the river.

Commissioner of Police (CP) of Barrackpore Commissionerate Manoj Verma visited the spot on the day of the incident and announced an inquiry on the issue.

During the internal inquiry, senior police officials found negligence on the part of police personnel in defusing the seized crackers and decided to suspend the said police officials.

On the other hand, three police constables have been suspended for vandalising several parked cars at Sujapur in Malda on January 8, the day of a strike called by 26 trade unions.

It was alleged that protesters had torched a police car and vandalised several others. However, after the mob was dispersed, a few police personnel were seen vandalising a

few parked cars in a video footage.

After state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took over the investigation of the case, they identified the constables, who have subsequently been suspended.

Two Civic Volunteers (CV), who were found connected with the vandalism, have been sacked from their jobs as well.