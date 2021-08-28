IAS, IPS reshuffle: Khalil Ahmed gets addl charge

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in both the IAS and IPS cadres in Bengal, District Magistrate (DM) of West Burdwan along with Commissioner of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate situated in the same district have been changed.

S Arun Prasad, who was Special Commissioner of GST at Durgapur, has been posted as the District Magistrate of West Burdwan. The new Commissioner of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate is Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam.

Prasad has been made DM of West Burdwan, replacing Vibhu Goel, who has been transferred as Project Director KEIIP. Present director of KEIIP Yadav Mondal is retiring on superannuation on August 31. Senior IAS officer Khalil Ahmed, who is at present the Principal Secretary of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department, has been given the additional charge as Principal Secretary of the Housing Department.

Secretary of Agriculture Department, Onkar Singh Meena, has been given the additional charge of Secretary of the state Public Works Department as its present Additional Chief Secretary Naveen Prakash is retiring on superannuation on August 31.