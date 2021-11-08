'I will perform the role of conscience-keeper of BJP'

KOLKATA: The infighting in state BJP has once again come to the fore on Sunday when party's national executive committee members met in New Delhi to analyse its performance in different states.



Tathagata Roy, former state BJP president, tweeted that he has no desire to quit the party at present. "I have received many telephone calls in the past few days. I am not going to quit the party. I know many things which I will disclose as and when necessary. I am an ordinary member of the party and continue to remain so. I will perform the role of conscience-keeper of the party, like the conscience-keeper in 'Jatra' (stage play)," he said. Roy had criticised BJP leaders, including Kailash Vijayvargiya and Dilip Ghosh, and directly held them responsible for the poor performance of the party in the Bengal Assembly election. He also alleged that many leaders of the party were involved in women and graft.

Coming down heavily on Roy, former state president Dilip Ghosh said: "I fail to understand why he is still with the party. If he feels so ashamed, he should quit the party." Shamik Bhattacharya, veteran BJP leader said: "Such mud -slinging is uncalled for. If he has to say anything he can go to the central leadership and speak to them."