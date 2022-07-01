'I will not betray your trust or let you down'

Darjeeling: "This is not a victory rally, it is a rally to express gratitude to the people for having faith in us. We will hold a victory rally after 5 years when we have fulfilled all the tasks entrusted upon us by the masses," stated Anit Thapa, president, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM.)



The day after the BGPM bagged the GTA polls with a 27 seat win out of 45, a huge procession took to the streets from Kurseong to Darjeeling on Thursday.

The rally culminated at the Darjeeling Mall. Addressing supporters Anit Thapa stated "Peace has finally been established in Darjeeling. Finally our kids can go to school peacefully. Let Darjeeling hotels do business 365 days and shops remain open till midnight," added Thapa, drawing reference to the end of the era of fear.He stated that the party will now prepare for Panchayat elections that are long overdue along with election to other Hill Municipalities (Kurseong, Kalimpong and Mirik.) "We will get in touch with the State Government regarding this," added Thapa.

He stated that his party will work in coordination with the opposition in the GTA. "Elections come and go. We have to rise above politics and work for the betterment of the Hills" added Thapa. Thapa stated that the Hills should indulge in politics of reality. "We will move a resolution for Gorkhaland in the first GTA Sabha and send the resolution to the State and Centre. We are for Gorkhaland but not for violence, arson, closing down the Hills," added Thapa. He also asked his supporters to keep the development of Hills before self interests. "Henceforth I will stay in Darjeeling and serve my people, even in the remotest corner. I will not betray your trust nor let you down" added Thapa. All India Trinamool Congress has expelled four leaders of the Mirik subdivision including MK Zimba, Vice Chairman of the Mirik Municipality from the party. The other three include Pappu Gurung; Suraj Giri and Meghnaad Telgu. "They have been expelled for anti-party activities during the recently concluded GTA elections. We have received complaints regarding others also and are probing into the complaints," stated Anil Chettri, AITMC leader from Mirik.