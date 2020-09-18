I vow to ensure that this Durga Puja, no one is devoid of festivities, says Mamata

Kolkata: On the "auspicious occasion of Mahalaya", Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured that "I vow to ensure that this Durga Puja, no one is devoid of the festivities."



The Chief Minister's statement comes as a boost to the morale of the people when they are still in a fix of what would be the situation during Durga Puja this year in the wake of Covid.

"On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, I extend my warm regards to one and all. Although COVID-19 has restricted how we celebrate festivals, we shall not allow it to dampen the spirit of this Durga Puja. To this end and to lighten up every home, I undertake. #Mahalaya Protishruti." the Chief Minister tweeted on Thursday.

Paying homage to the feet of Maa Durga on the auspicious day of Mahalaya by singing a famous "Agamani" song "Jago Tumi Jago", the Chief Minister prayed for further development of Bengal crossing all hurdles of the pandemic and aftermath of the natural disaster. She uploaded it in a Facebook post on Thursday. It may be mentioned that super cyclone Amphan on May 20 led to the devastation of property worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore.

She further stated: "As a part of this pledge, I vow to ensure that this Durga Pujo, no one is devoid of the festivities. I urge everyone to come forward, extend a helping hand to those in need and spread joy everywhere. Shubho Mahalaya to everyone!"

The meeting of the state government with the Durga Puja organisers to finalise the guidelines that to be followed during Bengal's biggest festival is going to be held on September 25. The Durga Puja organisers are eagerly waiting for the day to get a clear picture to know the protocols that have to be followed on all the four days of the Puja.

The Chief Minister has already urged Puja organisers to avoid erecting completely covered pandals. Instead, it should be set up keeping open at sides. The Chief Minister's proposal came following the suggestions given by the Global Advisory Board on Covid Management.